Al Hilal preparing bid for Las Palmas midfielder Moleiro

Las Palmas midfielder Alberto Moleiro is a target for Al Hilal.

Marca says Al Hilal are preparing an offer for the youngster.

This is not the first time that Moleiro's name has been associated with Arab football. Last summer he was tempted with a dizzying offer, but the response to play in the Saudi Pro League was negative.

Moleiro's contract expires in 2026 and Las Palmas have not yet offered him a contract extension.

He said, "They have not contacted me, it is an issue that is not relevant now, just thinking about Friday's game."

Las Palmas coach Diego Martínez also said: "It is not the time to talk about that now. He is a great player, he contributes a lot to the team and we have to help him develop his full potential, which is a lot. It is time to give the best version against Rayo, suffer and fight."