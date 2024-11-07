Tribal Football
Most Read
West Ham looking to replace Lopetegui with iconic Italian manager
Arsenal have already found an Edu replacement after resignation
New Gyokeres price tag interests Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea and several other elite sides
Man Utd planning double raid on Bayern Munich

Al Hilal preparing bid for Las Palmas midfielder Moleiro

Carlos Volcano
Al Hilal preparing bid for Las Palmas midfielder Moleiro
Al Hilal preparing bid for Las Palmas midfielder MoleiroLaLiga
Las Palmas midfielder Alberto Moleiro is a target for Al Hilal.

Marca says Al Hilal are preparing an offer for the youngster.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This is not the first time that Moleiro's name has been associated with Arab football. Last summer he was tempted with a dizzying offer, but the response to play in the Saudi Pro League was negative. 

Moleiro's contract expires in 2026 and Las Palmas have not yet offered him a contract extension.

He said, "They have not contacted me, it is an issue that is not relevant now, just thinking about Friday's game."

Las Palmas coach Diego Martínez also said: "It is not the time to talk about that now. He is a great player, he contributes a lot to the team and we have to help him develop his full potential, which is a lot. It is time to give the best version against Rayo, suffer and fight."

Mentions
LaLigaMoleiro AlbertoLas PalmasAl HilalSaudi Professional LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Al Hilal planning SHOCK move for Al Nassr superstar Ronaldo
Al-Hilal consider surprise Neymar contract release
Inter Miami coach Martino cools Neymar reunion rumours