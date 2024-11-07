Tribal Football
Most Read
Butt: No player should feel safe at Man Utd
Man City tracking two midfield names for January market
West Ham looking to replace Lopetegui with iconic Italian manager
Amorim has warning for Man Utd fans

Al Hilal planning SHOCK move for Al Nassr superstar Ronaldo

Paul Vegas
Al Hilal planning SHOCK move for Al Nassr superstar Ronaldo
Al Hilal planning SHOCK move for Al Nassr superstar RonaldoAction Plus
Al Hilal are ready to raid Al Nassr for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sport says Al Hilal plan to terminate Neymar's contract over the New Year and will immediately seek to sign a big-name replacement.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And their priority is Ronaldo, who comes off contract at Al Nassr at the end of the Saudi Pro League season.

Al-Hilal have also expressed interest in Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, but his €1bn buyout clause has turned them off.

Instead, they plan to move for Ronaldo, where they can satisfy the Portuguese's ambition to seriously compete for the Asian Champions League.

Ronaldo, 39, has accounted for 68 goals and 18 assists in 78 competitive matches since moving to Al Nassr last year.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueRonaldo CristianoNeymarVinicius JuniorAl HilalAl NassrReal MadridLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Al-Hilal consider surprise Neymar contract release
Al Nassr, Al Qadsiah quick to act as Marcelo suddenly a free agent
Inter Miami coach Martino cools Neymar reunion rumours