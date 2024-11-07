Al Hilal planning SHOCK move for Al Nassr superstar Ronaldo

Al Hilal are ready to raid Al Nassr for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sport says Al Hilal plan to terminate Neymar's contract over the New Year and will immediately seek to sign a big-name replacement.

And their priority is Ronaldo, who comes off contract at Al Nassr at the end of the Saudi Pro League season.

Al-Hilal have also expressed interest in Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, but his €1bn buyout clause has turned them off.

Instead, they plan to move for Ronaldo, where they can satisfy the Portuguese's ambition to seriously compete for the Asian Champions League.

Ronaldo, 39, has accounted for 68 goals and 18 assists in 78 competitive matches since moving to Al Nassr last year.