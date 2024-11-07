Agent for Abdulhamid makes clear Roma plans

Saud Abdulhamid is determined to prove himself at Roma.

The Saudi Arabia fullback made the move to Italy this summer and has been linked with a January move away.

Advertisement Advertisement

But the 'X' account of 'All About SPL' are reporting: "After many rumors about Saud Abdulhamid moving to Al-Nassr or Al-Ittihad in next winter transfer window, Saud's agent denied all these rumours and confirmed that Saud will remain at AS Roma until the end of his contract in 2028."

Saud joined Roma in August from Al-Hilal.

The defender has made four appearances for Roma so far this season.