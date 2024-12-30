Ex-Real Madrid scout: Florentino will sell Vinicius Junior to SPL

Tribal Football
Former Real Madrid scout Manolo Romero believes Vinicius Junior will be sold to the Saudi Pro League.

Vini Jr is a big money target for the SPL, with clubs having made an attempt last summer.

Romero believes Real president Florentino Perez is prepared to sell - and focus instead on Kylian Mbappe.

He told Sport: “I was convinced that he would leave. If they come with more than €300m, I am convinced that Florentino sells him, that he even takes him to the airport in his car.

"The thing is that €300m is a lot of money. I think Florentino’s darling is going to be Mbappe. He has been behind him for seven years.”

