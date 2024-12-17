Al-Ittihad striker Benzema in Real Madrid talks about early retirement

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid are in contact with Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema.

Marca says the former Real centre-forward is considering his future and could hang up the boots at the end of the Saudi Pro League season.

Benzema's deal runs to 2026, but he is prepared to give up the €100m in the final year of his deal.

And should he push through on the retirement decision, Benzema could return to Real in an ambassadorial capacity.

Relevo says the French striker has maintained excellent relations with president  Florentino Perez and talks are underway about Benzema becoming a club ambassador for the Arab world.

 

