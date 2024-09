Ex-Real Madrid captain Nacho: Why I chose Al Qadsiah

Former Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez has explained his decision to join Al Qadsiah.

Nacho left Real over the summer for the Saudi Pro League club.

“I needed a radical change," he told the Saudi Pro League website.

"Al-Qadsiah bet on me very strongly, they showed me a lot of affection from the first moment. I felt the need to try a new experience.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, leaving the club of my life was very difficult, but I thought it through a lot.”