Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: I was lucky to work with Nacho

LaLiga
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has paid tribute to former captain Nacho Fernandez.

Having signed for Al Qadsiah of the Saudi Pro League, Nacho had his farewell ceremony at Real Madrid yesterday.

Ancelotti said, “It’s a stroke of luck for a coach to have a player of this profile. Serious, professional, connected with the shirt.

“He’s a player who always contributed, every day.

"Saying goodbye is not easy, he’s decided to go and we have to respect that. Nacho will remain in the hearts of Real Madrid forever.”

