Real Madrid hold emotional farewell ceremony for ex-captain Nacho

Former Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez held an emotional farewell today at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Nacho leaves the Champions League and LaLiga Double winners for Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah.

At his farewell ceremony, the defender stated: "Today is a very different day, difficult, but at the same time tremendously emotional and beautiful.

"I could spend hours telling stories and anecdotes about all the things that have happened to me in these years, but I prefer to focus on everything you have given me. I have grown for 24 years from the best team in the world.

"I can say with pride and passion that this club is everything to me.

"I was climbing each season step by step to end this trip being the captain who has raised the 15th Champions.

"Today my life changes, I say goodbye with the confidence of having delivered everything. Thank you Real Madrid for teaching me values, to win and lose."