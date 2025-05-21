Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
Real Madrid table Nico Williams offer
Real Madrid table Nico Williams offer
Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a move for Athletic winger Nico Williams after arch-rivals Barcelona cooled their interest in the Spain international.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Real Madrid are keen on signing the 22-year-old and are considering activating his €58 million release clause.

Williams had the clause inserted into the contract he signed last summer and is widely expected to leave Athletic club.

The winger was a key target for Barcelona last summer but ultimately stayed in Bilbao and the newly crowned La Liga champions have since cooled their interest.

Club president Joan Laporta told TV3: "He was one of the candidates last summer, we were evaluating Olmo and Nico. We have a good profile of this player, who is an excellent player, but I think at this moment we are evaluating other options."

Premier League sides Arsenal and Chelsea have also been heavily linked with a move for Williams.

