Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea make official statement after Enzo backlash from Blues teammates
PSG midfielder could join Man United in HUGE transfer move
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Newcastle chasing Chelsea star in SHOCK transfer

Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project

Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Ex Newcastle star has left the Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Ex Newcastle star has left the Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new projectLa Liga
Former Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has left the Saudi Pro League.

The French attacker has quit Saudi Arabia after a year to join Fenerbahce on loan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He will be playing for ex-Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.

Saint-Maximin only made the £30 million switch from Newcastle to Al-Ahli a year ago.

However, this deal does not include an option to buy, which means he may head back to Al-Ahli in a year’s time.

He is said to have missed playing in Europe and wanted to get back to a more competitive league.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueSaint-Maximin AllanNewcastle UtdAl Ahli SCFenerbahceFootball TransfersSuper Lig
Related Articles
Mourinho wants ex-Newcastle star Saint-Maximin at Fenerbahce
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Saudi go for De Gea, Partey; Zlat chooses Morata for AC Milan; Man Utd crank up transfer decisions
Saint-Maximin raps Newcastle fans: Please show Miggy respect