Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project

Former Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has left the Saudi Pro League.
The French attacker has quit Saudi Arabia after a year to join Fenerbahce on loan.
He will be playing for ex-Chelsea, Tottenham, and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho.
Saint-Maximin only made the £30 million switch from Newcastle to Al-Ahli a year ago.
However, this deal does not include an option to buy, which means he may head back to Al-Ahli in a year’s time.
He is said to have missed playing in Europe and wanted to get back to a more competitive league.