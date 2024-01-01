Saint-Maximin raps Newcastle fans: Please show Miggy respect

Allan Saint-Maximin is unhappy with Newcastle United fans targeting Miguel Almiron.

It's been suggested Almiron has hurt Newcastle by not accepting a January move to Saudi Arabia which would've eased their Profit & Sustainability concerns.

Advertisement Advertisement

Saint-Maximin has been used as an example after last year's move to Al Ahli.

But the Frenchman has since responded on X, posting: "I know this message is meant to be positive towards me, but every situation is different.

"Please show gratitude and respect to Miggy, he’s such a good person who has always given his all for Newcastle."