Tribal Football
Most Read
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Vinicius Junior REJECTS new contract offer from Real Madrid
REVEALED: Story behind Ramos' Monterrey number explained
Marseille coach De Zerbi: What annoys me about Greenwood

Ex-Lyon defender Denayer: Saudi Pro League already same level as Ligue 1

Paul Vegas
Ex-Lyon defender Denayer: Saudi Pro League already same level as Ligue 1
Ex-Lyon defender Denayer: Saudi Pro League already same level as Ligue 1Tribalfootball
Jason Denayer has no doubts about the quality of the Saudi Pro League.

Currently a free agent, the former Lyon defender left Al-Fateh last year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"The level in Saudi Arabia is very good. In the first seven, there are certainly foreigners who have played or are going to play in major European clubs. Because of the heat, the pace is different. There are no ups and downs like in England. It looks more like that of Italy: we attack, then we calm down a little," he told Nieuwsblad.

"But if you look at the players, the Saudi championship is of the level of the French Ligue 1. In fact, if you see the investments here, including in the long run, I think the championship will continue to grow. They really want to change the face of football."

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueLigue 1Denayer JasonLyonAl Fateh
Related Articles
Everton end Gomez loan with Lyon
Galatasaray approach Lyon for Maitland-Niles deal
DONE DEAL: Benrahma leaves Lyon for Neom SC