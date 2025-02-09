Ex-Lyon defender Denayer: Saudi Pro League already same level as Ligue 1

Jason Denayer has no doubts about the quality of the Saudi Pro League.

Currently a free agent, the former Lyon defender left Al-Fateh last year.

Advertisement Advertisement

"The level in Saudi Arabia is very good. In the first seven, there are certainly foreigners who have played or are going to play in major European clubs. Because of the heat, the pace is different. There are no ups and downs like in England. It looks more like that of Italy: we attack, then we calm down a little," he told Nieuwsblad.

"But if you look at the players, the Saudi championship is of the level of the French Ligue 1. In fact, if you see the investments here, including in the long run, I think the championship will continue to grow. They really want to change the face of football."