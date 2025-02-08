Tribal Football
Everton end Gomez loan with Lyon

Paul Vegas
Everton have terminated Francis Gomez's loan with Olympique Lyon.

Gomez had been signed by Everton last summer from Nigeria's Sporting Supreme, before being loaned to OL for the season.

But both Everton and Lyon stated on Friday that the loan agreement had been canceled six months ahead of time.

Everton further explained they have chosen to recall the 18-year-old, who will now continue his development with the club's academy.

The midfielder has played all season in Lyon's U19 crew.

