Al Nassr superstar Ronaldo: Saudi Arabia hosting World Cup is amazing

Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is excited for Saudi Arabia and the nation's football fans after they were awarded the 2034 World Cup.

FIFA announced earlier on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia would host the 2034 tournament.

Ronaldo, formerly of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, has been the flagship of the Saudi Pro League and has welcomed the decision.

He said: “It’s amazing. I didn’t expect it, but it is so, so, so good.

“The 2034 World Cup will probably be the best World Cup ever. After what I’ve seen today, I’m convinced that it will be amazing. The infrastructure, the stadiums, the conditions for the fans, the airports, and everything else, it’s amazing.

“The future (in Saudi Arabia) is very bright in my opinion, not only for the World Cup, but because every year they host big events here – football matches, boxing; the quality of entertainment is very high. The country is unbelievable. The Saudis are very good people; they like to learn, which for me is very important.”

Ronaldo greets Saudi's young football hopefuls Saudi Arabia 2034

On the growth of the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo also said, “One or two of the kids I met today could play in the World Cup – we don’t know, but I hope so. I will motivate them to work hard and believe in that.

“The league has grown so fast, even in the last year. If you look at the difference in that time, it’s amazing – you have seven or eight big clubs right now, all of whom are very hard to beat. I see a very big difference in the evolution of the players. I feel, for example, my teammates and the other teams too, that Saudi is growing so fast that they themselves are becoming better players.

“The 2034 bid tagline Growing. Together. is beautiful, because it’s what we all have to do. We have to grow together in everything, not just in football, but in everything in life. I believe Saudi Arabia will continue to grow and I’m happy to be part of this success in the country. I will be here for sure to see the World Cup!”

