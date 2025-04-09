Tribal Football
Most Read
Lewis-Skelly makes history in Arsenal vs Real Madrid clash
Bournemouth defender Huijsen agrees Real Madrid move, but...
Amorim's four man wishlist for Man Utd's huge overhaul revealed including Napoli's Osimhen
Henry: Arsenal players must believe in themselves against Real Madrid

Everton losing coach Micciche to Saudi Pro League giants

Carlos Volcano
Everton losing coach Micciche to Saudi Pro League giants
Everton losing coach Micciche to Saudi Pro League giantsAction Plus
Everton are losing development coach Dan Micciche.

Micciche's departure was confirmed on Tuesday, with a move to Saudi Arabia lined up.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Training Ground Guru is reporting the coach has agreed to become head of academy at Saudi Pro League giants Al Ahli.

Academy director Gareth Prosser said: “Dan will be leaving the club in May after deciding to take up a new opportunity abroad.

"I’d like to thank him for the work he has done during his time at Everton and wish him well for the future.”

Micciche joined Everton in February 2023 from Crawley Town. He had also worked for Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, MK Dons and the Football Association.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueEvertonAl Ahli SCPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Romano reveals Saudi Pro League clubs will attempt to sign Liverpool's Diaz this summer
SPL recruitment chief talks up swoops for Salah, Nunez and De Bruyne
Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold to nick away manager from Everton