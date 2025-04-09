Everton losing coach Micciche to Saudi Pro League giants

Everton are losing development coach Dan Micciche.

Micciche's departure was confirmed on Tuesday, with a move to Saudi Arabia lined up.

The Training Ground Guru is reporting the coach has agreed to become head of academy at Saudi Pro League giants Al Ahli.

Academy director Gareth Prosser said: “Dan will be leaving the club in May after deciding to take up a new opportunity abroad.

"I’d like to thank him for the work he has done during his time at Everton and wish him well for the future.”

Micciche joined Everton in February 2023 from Crawley Town. He had also worked for Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, MK Dons and the Football Association.