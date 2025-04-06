SPL recruitment chief talks up swoops for Salah, Nunez and De Bruyne

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
SPL recruitment chief talks up swoops for Salah, Nunez and De BruyneAction Plus
The Saudi Pro League's head of scouting expects more Premier League stars to be soon on their way.

Thomas Spring, speaking on the Overlap, admits Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez are in his sights, along with departing Manchester City great Kevin de Bruyne.

Spring said: “I think that the recruitment model will be a healthy balance between elite, world class players. So I still envisage a Mo Salah, a Kevin De Bruyne, a Darwin Nunez - I still envisage those players coming across.

“But I also envisage more really emerging players like a Jhon Duran for example. I seem more younger players really operating successfully in leagues around Europe coming across and that healthy balance being there.

“And then I also envisage that the ambition will still be there so the goal of the Saudi Pro League is to compete with Europe’s top five leagues.

"So whatever method to achieve that, whether that’s staffing or facilities or player recruitment, medical, whatever discipline that may be, I envisage that they’ll invest heavily into that to become on par with one of Europe’s top five leagues.”

