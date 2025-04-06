Tribal Football
Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold to nick away manager from Everton

Paul Vegas
Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold to nick away manager from Everton
Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to nick away a manager from Everton.

Former Everton striker James Vaughan is in line to join Alexander-Arnold's management team, having been working as the Toffees loan manager.

The Sun says Vaughan is set to join Alexander-Arnold's team of advisors.

The Reds fullback is expected to leave Anfield this summer for Spain and Real Madrid.

Off contract in June, Alexander-Arnold is expected to join Real Madrid in a Bosman transfer at the end of the season.

