Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold to nick away manager from Everton
Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to nick away a manager from Everton.
Former Everton striker James Vaughan is in line to join Alexander-Arnold's management team, having been working as the Toffees loan manager.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Sun says Vaughan is set to join Alexander-Arnold's team of advisors.
The Reds fullback is expected to leave Anfield this summer for Spain and Real Madrid.
Off contract in June, Alexander-Arnold is expected to join Real Madrid in a Bosman transfer at the end of the season.