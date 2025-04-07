Romano reveals Saudi Pro League clubs will attempt to sign Liverpool's Diaz this summer

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Saudi Pro League clubs will try to sign Liverpool winger Luis Diaz in the summer.

Diaz will enter the final two years of his contract this summer, and with no contract extension in sight, the club may be looking to move him on once the season ends. The Colombian turns 29 in January and is attracting interest from elsewhere, according to Romano.

“(Clubs) from Saudi, they will try again. They are interested and they want Luis Diaz,” Romano said on YouTube.

“So let’s see what the player decides to do: stay at Liverpool, maybe go to another European club – last summer there was interest from Manchester City – maybe consider an opportunity in Saudi.”

Reports of advances from Manchester City were confirmed by The Athletic‘s David Ornstein last month whilst many publications believe that Barcelona are very interested in the winger. Diaz has 14 goals and eight assists in 44 games in what has been an underwhelming season for him under new manager Arne Slot.

If Diaz did leave to the Saudi League, he would follow in the footsteps of Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum, who have all found success as well as a huge pay rise in their moves to clubs such as Al-Ettifaq and Al-Nassr.