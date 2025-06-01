Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Genoa snap up free agent Stanciu

Carlos Volcano
Genoa have snapped up Romania international midfielder Nicolae Stanciu.

The 32 year-old joins Genoa in a free transfer from Saudi Pro League outfir Damac.

Along with Saudi Arabia, Stanciu has also played in China, Czech Republic and Belgium.

Last month, Genoa sports director Marco Ottolini revealed: “We have an agreement in the beginning with Nicolae Stanciu and we are positive to be able to finalise everything in the coming weeks.

"He is a player with great international experience, captain of the Romanian national team and will be an important part of our project starting next season."

