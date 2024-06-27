Diaby leaving Villa for massive Al-Ittihad contract

Tribal Football
Aston Villa star Moussa Diaby is set for a massive pay rise as he leaves the club.

The flying winger is closing in on a move to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League.Per The Sun and other sources, Diaby will earn £400,000 a week in Saudi when the deal goes through.

Villa, who only signed him a year ago, are set to make a significant profit on his sale.

The £60 million move is around £17 million more than Villa paid Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

Diaby did have a good first season in the Premier League, but the form of Leon Bailey means that he has been deemed as expendable.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeaguePremier LeagueDiaby MoussaAston VillaAl IttihadFootball Transfers
