Aston Villa accept Al-Ittihad offer for Diaby

Aston Villa attacker Moussa Diaby is in Saudi Arabia today.

The winger is signing for Al Ittihad after the two clubs agreed a fee for him, says RMC.

Villa have accepted an offer rising to €55m including bonuses for Diaby.

They were happy to sell after re-signing fellow winger Jaden Philogene from Hull City on Thursday.

In his one season with Villa, Diaby impressed, playing 53 games, with 10 goals and 9 assists.