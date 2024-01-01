Man City plan to swoop in for Palace's Eze as Saudi interest in De Bruyne emerges

Manchester City are said to have joined the race for Crystal Palace and England star Eberechi Eze as Saudi clubs look to sign midfield star Kevin de Bruyne.

Al-Ittihad have been linked with City star Kevin de Bruyne with some reports even suggesting the Belgian has agreed to personal terms.

The Belgian has been the creative key to City's prolonged success under manager Pep Guardiola, and if he leaves it would leave a huge hole in the Premier League champions side.

According to The Mirror Eze is set to be the replacement for the 33-year-old with the Citizens weighing up a £68million move for the England international midfielder.

Eze is as versatile if not more versatile than De Bruyne as he is capable of playing in central midfield and in a more attacking role on the wing which Palace have recognised in recent years.

The 26-year-old is one the best dribbling assets in the Premier League and bagged 11 goals as well as 6 assists in just 31 appearances last season which impressed ex England manager Gareth Southgate who called him up for the Euros this year.

Eze has a release clause of £60m plus add-ons according to reports and has three years left on his contract. If he leaves it would be very cruel for a Palace side that have already lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich for £52m.

De Bruyne recently spoke about the offer from the Saudi club and how it would be difficult to turn down.

“At my age you have to be open to everything. You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that.

De Bruyne added: “If I play there for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money. Before that I had to play football for 15 years. I may not even reach that amount yet.

“Then you have to think about what that could mean next. But at the moment I haven’t had to think about that yet.”