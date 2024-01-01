Tribal Football
Man City identify Palace dazzler as De Bruyne successor
Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze could be heading to Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Citizens had not expected to move for Eze as early as this summer’s transfer window.

However, The Mirror states that uncertainty about the future of Kevin De Bruyne may accelerate their plans.

De Bruyne is being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, much like teammate Ederson.

Should the 33-year-old leave, as he has an offer from Al-Ittihad, City would look to Eze as a replacement.

They had previously been pushing to sign West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta, but a possible betting ban has ended that interest.

