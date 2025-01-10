Chelsea midfielder Emenalo hoping for big 2025

Chelsea midfielder Landon Emenalo is looking forward to a big 2025.

The teen is a regular with the U18s team and has been training with the seniors this season.

"I’m feeling confident about Saturday’s fixture," said Emenalo to the club's website ahead of their U18 clash with West Brom. "The whole squad is looking forward to getting back into action after the short break. Having that time off for the New Year was good, it’s left me feeling refreshed and ready to go again.

"Looking ahead to West Brom, it’s a chance to show the progress we’ve made in training. In the lead-up to the game, we’ve focused on making sure we’ve fully recovered. Ending the year on a disappointing note wasn’t what we had hoped for.

"We had the high of winning our FA Youth Cup fixture, but then we dipped against Crystal Palace and missed out on the points. That setback will fuel us to make sure we get the win."

Emenalo is the son of former Chelsea technical director and current Saudi Pro League recruitment chief Michael Emenalo.