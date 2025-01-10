Tribal Football
Most Read
Out of form Man Utd striker has no intention of leaving this winter
DONE DEAL: Leganes announce Fati sale to Real Madrid
AC Milan consider selling young striker to fund Rashford deal
Garnacho could leave Man Utd to be replaced with Brentford star

Chelsea midfielder Emenalo hoping for big 2025

Paul Vegas
Chelsea midfielder Emenalo hoping for big 2025
Chelsea midfielder Emenalo hoping for big 2025Tribalfootball
Chelsea midfielder Landon Emenalo is looking forward to a big 2025.

The teen is a regular with the U18s team and has been training with the seniors this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"I’m feeling confident about Saturday’s fixture," said Emenalo to the club's website ahead of their U18 clash with West Brom. "The whole squad is looking forward to getting back into action after the short break. Having that time off for the New Year was good, it’s left me feeling refreshed and ready to go again.

"Looking ahead to West Brom, it’s a chance to show the progress we’ve made in training. In the lead-up to the game, we’ve focused on making sure we’ve fully recovered. Ending the year on a disappointing note wasn’t what we had hoped for.

"We had the high of winning our FA Youth Cup fixture, but then we dipped against Crystal Palace and missed out on the points. That setback will fuel us to make sure we get the win."

Emenalo is the son of former Chelsea technical director and current Saudi Pro League recruitment chief Michael Emenalo.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeaguePremier LeagueEmenalo MichaelEmenalo LandonChelseaWest Brom
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd, Liverpool go for Kvara; Spurs in Fagioli talks; SPL cash tempts David
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks
Evra admits Al Nassr star Ronaldo considered "PSG project"