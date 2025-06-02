Tribal Football
Most Read
'No agreement' between Chelsea and Jadon Sancho on salary
David Beckham disappointed with player behavior on Man United tour
Barcelona chiefs set terms for Man Utd attacker Rashford
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision

Celta Vigo make offer for Las Palmas midfielder Moleiro

Carlos Volcano
Celta Vigo make offer for Las Palmas midfielder Moleiro
Celta Vigo make offer for Las Palmas midfielder MoleiroLaLiga
Celta Vigo are moving for Las Palmas midfielder Alberto Moleiro.

Moleiro, who rejected a move to the Saudi Pro League last year, is leaving Las Palmas this summer following their relegation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Las Provincias says Celta have now made an offer for the 21 year-old.

Celta have bid €11m up front plus €3m in bonuses for Moleiro as they seek to close a deal in the coming days.

Celta management are eager to wrap up things early knowing Moleiro is attracting interest from across Europe.

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeagueLaLigaMoleiro AlbertoCelta VigoLas PalmasFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Al-Hilal table massive contract offer to Zidane
10 magical moments from LaLiga 2024/25
Borussia Dortmund eye shock move for Wolves flop Fabio Silva