Celta Vigo make offer for Las Palmas midfielder Moleiro

Celta Vigo are moving for Las Palmas midfielder Alberto Moleiro.

Moleiro, who rejected a move to the Saudi Pro League last year, is leaving Las Palmas this summer following their relegation.

Las Provincias says Celta have now made an offer for the 21 year-old.

Celta have bid €11m up front plus €3m in bonuses for Moleiro as they seek to close a deal in the coming days.

Celta management are eager to wrap up things early knowing Moleiro is attracting interest from across Europe.