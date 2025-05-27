Borussia Dortmund eye shock move for Wolves flop Fabio Silva

Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in signing Wolves striker Fabio Silva as cover for Serhou Guirassy after his loan spell with Las Palmas.

The 22-year-old has failed to live up to the hype after joining Wolves from Porto for a club record fee of £35 million back in 2020.

Four loan spells later, Silva may be offered a way out of Wolves on a permanent basis with German giants Dortmund looking to secure his services.

According to German outlet Bild, Dortmund see Silva as the ideal back-up option to current first choice striker Serhou Guirassy.

Silva enjoyed the most prolific of his loan spells in terms of goal contributions last season, scoring 10 goals and providing three assists in his 25 games for Las Palmas.

