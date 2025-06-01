Al-Hilal table massive contract offer to Zidane

Real Madrid great Zinedine Zidane has turned down an approach from Al-Hilal.

The Saudis are seeking a big name to replace former coach Jorge Jesus after his departure last month.

An offer has been made to Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi, who is expected to deliver his response this week.

Meanwhile, L'Equipe says Al-Hilal made contact with former Real coach Zizou and tabled an offer worth €100m-a-year.

But it still didn't convince Zidane, who covets the France job which will be vacated by Didier Deschamps after the 2026 World Cup.