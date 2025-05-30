10 magical moments from LaLiga 2024/25

The curtain has fallen on the 2024/25 LALIGA EA SPORTS campaign, which featured several exciting moments, captivating fans from the first kick-off back in August to the very last second of games disputed on Matchday 38.

From important goals that made history to coaching appointments that flipped the switch to glorious comebacks that decided the title race, here’s a look at 10 of the most significant moments of the season that came to an end last weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

Mbappé’s first goal of many

It took Kylian Mbappé four games to score his first LALIGA EA SPORTS goal as a Real Madrid player, but once he got going, no one could stop him. The Frenchman netted a brace, leading Los Blancos to a 2-0 home victory, against Real Betis on Matchday 4 back in September.

As many as 29 goals would follow, with Mbappé winning both the Pichichi and European Golden Boot award by netting 31 league goals in his first season for Real Madrid.

FC Barcelona set the tone with a statement ELCLASICO win

FC Barcelona got off to a strong start by winning nine of their first 10 league games. On Matchday 11, Hansi Flick’s side travelled to the Spanish capital where they’d face the then-reigning champions Real Madrid.

A first half of just a few clear chances would be followed by an extraordinary second 45 minutes for FC Barcelona, who netted four times to grab a 4-0 victory.

Robert Lewandowski completed a brace, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha netting one each in a statement win for the Catalans.

Corberan keeps Valencia up LaLiga

Corberán turns Valencia CF’s season around

Back on December 25th, Valencia CF announced the appointment of Carlos Corberán. Seventeen matchdays into the season, Los Che were bottom of the LALIGA EA SPORTS table with just 12 points collected and what would have been a devastating relegation looming.

Not many fans would have expected what followed. Corberán’s side went on to win nine and draw seven of their remaining 21 matches, even entering the race for a European spot down the stretch. Corberán turned Valencia CF’s campaign around, with the future looking bright at Mestalla.

A comeback victory that dealt a blow in Atlético de Madrid’s morale

The title race intensified in March, with FC Barcelona sitting top and Atlético de Madrid following suit in second place, just one point behind the Catalans.

A few weeks after netting two late goals to snatch a 4-4 victory at FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, Atleti hosted the fellow title aspirants at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Alexander Sørloth and Julián Alvarez scored one each, as the Matchday 28 clash saw Barça trail by two goals with 18 minutes remaining.

Yet, Ferran Torres scored a brace, with Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal netting one apiece to secure a comeback 4-2 victory, delivering a huge blow to Atlético de Madrid’s title hopes.

The fastest hat-trick in LALIGA EA SPORTS history

When Atlético de Madrid hosted Real Sociedad in a Matchday 35 clash, few of those who took their seats in the stands would have expected to see such a performance in the opening minutes.

An inspired Sørloth hit the ground running, netting three times in 11 minutes to complete the fastest hat-trick in LALIGA EA SPORTS history. The Norway international would go on to score a fourth goal on the half-hour mark, practically putting the game to bed before the break for Los Rojiblancos.

Fernando Torres of Barcelona LaLiga

A comeback ELCLASICO triumph to virtually clinch the title

With only four games to go, FC Barcelona locked horns with fierce rivals Real Madrid in Matchday 35 at the Estadi Olímpic. Just four points separated Los Blaugranas with Los Blancos, meaning that a road victory would have blown the title race wide open.

Mbappé kicked off ELCLASICO with a brace, but FC Barcelona responded with four goals scored before the break as Eric García, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha (twice) got their names on the scoresheet.

The Frenchman completed a hat-trick with 20 minutes to go in the second half and Real Madrid piled the pressure on FC Barcelona, who held on in the closing stages to seal a victory that practically secured them the title.

FC Barcelona ends it in style

Yet, Hansi Flick’s side hadn’t mathematically clinched the trophy. To do so, Barça needed a win in ELDERBI DE BARCELONA away at RCD Espanyol, who were determined not to let their neighbours have it easy.

A scoreless first half was followed by a second-half battle, with Lamine Yamal opening the scoring in the 53rd minute and Fermín López sealing the outcome in stoppage time. With that, FC Barcelona were crowned LALIGA EA SPORTS champions.

The return of EuroCelta

Entering the last matchday of the season, RC Celta needed a victory to clinch European qualification for the first time since the 2016/17 campaign, when they were eliminated at the hands of Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals.

Claudio Giráldez’s side saw Getafe CF take an early lead through Borja Mayoral, but the Galicians responded with goals from Borja Iglesias and Iago Aspas to turn the game around, clinching a 2-1 win and a spot in next season’s UEFA Europa League.

Augusto Batalla of Rayo LaLiga

A frenzy in Vallecas

At the same time, Rayo Vallecano needed to better or match CA Osasuna’s result in order to secure European football for next season. Rayo Vallecano hosted RCD Mallorca, while CA Osasuna played away at Deportivo Alavés on that final weekend. The game in Vallecas ended in a 0-0 draw, with fans and players following the last minutes of the other clash on their phones.

When Guillermo Cuadra Fernández blew the final whistle in Vitoria-Gasteiz, fans erupted at the stands of the Estadio de Vallecas, as CA Osasuna’s 1-1 draw against Deportivo Alavés meant that Rayo Vallecano had clinched a spot in next season’s UEFA Conference League. They’ll be back in Europe for the first time in 25 years, with the party in Vallecas lasting until the early hours.

RCD Espanyol survive the relegation battle

Heading into Matchday 38, there were just two teams who had yet to secure safety. Only two points separated 17th-placed RCD Espanyol from third-bottom CD Leganés, meaning that everything would go down to the wire. Both relegation rivals played at home, with Los Periquitos hosting UD Las Palmas and Los Pepineros taking on Real Valladolid.

First-half goals from Javi Hernández, Yan Diomande and Juan Cruz earned CD Leganés a 3-0 victory at the Estadio de Butarque, while RCD Espanyol and UD Las Palmas went scoreless for 65 minutes. That’s when Javi Puado converted from the spot before a Pere Milla goal in the closing stages gave the Catalan side a 2-0 victory.

Thus, RCD Espanyol secured a spot in LALIGA EA SPORTS for next season, with CD Leganés being relegated to LALIGA HYPERMOTION.