Brownhill rejects NEOM approach to remain at Al Shabab

Josh Brownhill has turned down the opportunity to leave Al Shabab for Saudi Pro League rivals NEOM SC this summer, opting to remain with his current club.

According to Sky Sports, the former Burnley midfielder rejected an approach from NEOM, despite interest from the ambitious newly promoted side.

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NEOM are keen to establish themselves among Saudi Arabia’s leading clubs and are managed by former Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier, who is understood to have spoken with Brownhill and his representatives.

The 30-year-old joined Al Shabab after deciding against signing a new contract with Burnley following their promotion to the Premier League. He impressed during his first season in Saudi Arabia.

Following positive discussions with new Al Shabab head coach Thomas Letsch, Brownhill has reaffirmed his commitment to the club.

He has also received interest from England but remains focused on a second season in Saudi Arabia.