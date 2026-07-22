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Saudi giants Al Hilal set sights on PSG forward Dembele

Saudi giants Al Hilal set sights on PSG forward Dembele
Saudi giants Al Hilal set sights on PSG forward DembelePeter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire / Newscom / Profimedia

Al Hilal have reportedly opened initial talks over a potential move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele this summer.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Saudi Pro League club have identified the Ballon d’Or winner as their priority target as they look to make another major statement in the transfer market. 

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After signing Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United, Al Hilal are keen to strengthen their attack further with the French international. 

Initial discussions have reportedly begun with Dembele’s representatives regarding a possible transfer. 

However, PSG are unlikely to welcome the prospect of losing their star forward. The 28-year-old has established himself as the leader of Luis Enrique’s attack and remains an integral part of the Ligue 1 champions’ plans.

 PSG are reportedly determined to keep Dembélé in Paris and want to offer him a new contract.

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Ligue 1Saudi Professional LeagueOusmane DembelePSGAl HilalFootball transfers

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