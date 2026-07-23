Barcola told Arsenal move is the "obvious choice" despite Liverpool chasing PSG star

Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola has been told to make the move to Arsenal despite Liverpool interest.

Liverpool are yet to replace Mohamed Salah who departed this summer and manager Andoni Iraola is reportedly desperate to bring in Barcola as his side arrive in the US for part of their preseason tour.

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The France international is also wanted by Arsenal, who missed out on signing Morgan Rogers who penned a deal with Chelsea in what is a record £117M move that went through this week.

Liverpool and Arsenal are now reportedly ready to go head-to-head for Barcola who is now valued at around £100M following an excellent World Cup campaign which saw him grab three goals in eight games for France.

Speaking to talkSPORT Bet Online Slots, former Arsenal defender Silvestre revealed that Barcola should seriously consider a move to North London and ignore an approach from Liverpool.

“That would be an obvious choice for both the player and the club to go for.

“For Bradley on what he's done with PSG, what he's done with the national team, the time of his career, still young, and what Arsenal is trying to build. Retain the title, try to win the Champions League. It's a green light on my side, 100%.”

David Ornstein previously suggested that Elliot Anderson moving for £116m to Manchester City would be used as a marker for the Barcola deal, suggesting the Gunners may need to cough up a similar fee in what would be a club record deal by some distance.

Declan Rice was signed by Arsenal in July 2023 for a club record fee of £100M and the Barcola deal could top that by more than £15M.