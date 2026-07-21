Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Al Hilal agree MASSIVE €80 million deal to sign West Ham's Crysencio Summerville

Al Hilal agree MASSIVE €80 million deal to sign West Ham's Crysencio Summerville
Al Hilal agree MASSIVE €80 million deal to sign West Ham's Crysencio SummervilleRichard Pelham / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Profimedia

Al Hilal have reportedly agreed a massive €80 million deal to sign winger Crysencio Summerville from West Ham.

Summerville, 24, was a rare bright spark for West Ham last season, scoring even goals and providing three assists in his 34 games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Dutch winger has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League following West Ham’s relegation, but Serie A side Roma had looked like his most likely destination.

Roma had made a bid worth €46million for Summerville this month, while Man United had enquired about his situation and Aston Villa also expressed an interest.

Now, according to David Ornstein, Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have blown Roma out of the water and agreed a massive €80 million deal.    

A medical has now been scheduled with Summerville expected to sign a ‘long-term’ deal with the club.

Mentions
Premier LeagueCrysencio SummervilleWest HamAl HilalSaudi Professional LeagueFootball transfers