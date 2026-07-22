MLS investigates Inter Miami over Casemiro tampering allegations

Major League Soccer has opened an investigation into alleged tampering by Inter Miami following the club’s signing of Brazil midfielder Casemiro.

The club announced the 34-year-old’s arrival after he departed from Manchester United, with the midfielder signing through the 2027 MLS season and holding an option to extend until June 2029. However, MLS later confirmed it was reviewing a tampering allegation involving the transfer, according to BBC Sport.

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The league is gathering information and will not comment further until the investigation is complete.

The case centres on Casemiro’s discovery rights, which were previously held by LA Galaxy. Inter Miami said it acquired those rights from the Galaxy, with both clubs settling.

Casemiro, who won five Champions League titles with Real Madrid, made 160 appearances for United, scoring 26 goals.

He also represented Brazil at the 2026 World Cup and is now looking forward to a new chapter in MLS.