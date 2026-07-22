Agbonlahor says Garnacho is a "nightmare" and there's a "reason why he's a Man Utd reject"

Gabby Agbonlahor has spoken on Alejandro Garnacho's connections with Aston Villa this summer.

Chelsea have completed the signing of Morgan Rogers after reaching an agreement with Aston Villa in a deal worth £117M in what is a record breaking deal.

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As Rogers makes his way to West London, Garnacho is understood to be close to completing a season-long loan move to Villa as the two clubs continue to have a good relationship in the transfer market.

Is Garnacho cut out for Villa?

Speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast, Agbonlahor revealed he is horrified by the move however, as he believes he is not cut out for Villa who will have Champions League football next season.

“It's a dream, a nightmare. He's not a good player. Whenever I've watched him, he can't get past the full-back.

“In his last five, six games for Chelsea last season, honestly, he would run to the full-back, turn around and pass it back. He was scared to take a player on.

"There's a reason why he's a Manchester United reject. There's a reason why he's a Chelsea reject. There's a reason why he was not even called up to Argentina for the World Cup when they've got a lack of wingers.

"From his career that I followed at Manchester United, he's got the ego of Ronaldo or Messi, but he hasn't got the talent of David Bellion that used to play at Manchester United 20 years ago."

Garnacho's attitude stinks

Agbonlahor continued as he ripped into Garnacho’s poor attitude which also led him to leave the Red Devils following a spat with former manager Ruben Amorim.

"If you're looking at characters as well, Aston Villa's changing room is amazing: we talk about Morgan Rogers and everyone getting on with him and loving him," Agbonlahor said. "Do you want a bad egg going into a changing room?

"Everything you hear about Garnacho, throwing his arms up when he's coming off, the way he left Manchester United."

"If there's any manager who can sort him out, then it's Unai Emery."

Garnacho would be Villa's fourth signing in a busy summer of incomings and outgoings, after Johan Manzambi, Joao Gomes and Modou Keba Cisse made the switch.