Blanc named new Al Ittihad coach

Laurent Blanc has been named new coach of Al Ittihad.

The former France and PSG coach succeeds Marcelo Gallardo after his sacking last month.

Advertisement Advertisement

Blanc joins the Saudi Pro League outfit on a contract worth €8m-a-year rising to €10m yearly based on bonuses.

It will be Blanc's second adventure in the Middle East. In December 2020, the Frenchman started working in Qatar, where he was in charge of Al-Rayyan until February 2022.

The former Manchester United and Barcelona defender's last job was with Lyon.