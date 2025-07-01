Man City challenge Man Utd for Ugarte

Manchester United and Manchester City are among the teams chasing a Uruguayan midfielder.

Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte is on the radar of both the English giants.

Per Le10Sport, the 23-year-old does not have a particular preference, as he wants to play regular football.

He is also being watched by Barcelona, but the Catalans would struggle to compete financially with the Manchester clubs.

United are said to have the strongest interest, while they have a spot in their lineup available if Casemiro is sold.

Meanwhile, City do have Spanish star Rodri as their first choice defensive midfielder.