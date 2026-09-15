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Benzema opens Bundesliga talks after Saudi Pro League exit

Former Al-Hilal striker Karim Benzema.
Former Al-Hilal striker Karim Benzema.Profimedia

Karim Benzema is still looking for a new club following his departure from Al-Hilal.

Benzema had been previously linked with a return to childhood club Lyon, but that failed to develop into a formal offer, and he remains unsure over his next step.

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The main blockage over joining a new team focuses on an agreement with the Saudi League - which runs until 2030 - which prevents a full severing of ties.

Benzema remains as an ambassador for the Saudi Pro League and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) requires star players, under image rights contracts (which includes appearing at sporting events organised by the Kingdom), not play anywhere other than the Saudi Pro League.

That had looked to put the former France international on a path to retirement, but Benzema and his representatives have reportedly spoken to Bayer Leverkusen pair Moussa Diaby and Lucas Vazquez, regarding a possible move to Germany for the remainder of the 2026/27 season. 

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Saudi Professional LeagueKarim BenzemaAl-HilalBayer LeverkusenBundesligaFootball transfers

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