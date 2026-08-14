Arteta on connections to Konsa and Quansah: We have detected areas that we can strengthen

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has responded to transfer links to Ezri Konsa and Jarell Quansah.

Reports over the past week have suggested that the Gunners are seeking to sign one of Konsa or Quansah, two centre backs who can fill in at the back for the injured William Saliba.

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Saliba will be sidelined for an extended period of time with an ongoing back injury that was exacerbated at the World Cup but does not require surgery.

This opens the door for a new face and Arteta, remaining coy, responded to links to the pair this week as he was questioned in his latest press conference.

“I cannot comment. We want to improve the squad and we have detected areas that we can strengthen and we hope we can do it.”

On transfers: “We are trying to do the maximum that we can to be in the next 14 days to be in the best possible condition.”

On outgoings and incomings ahead of the window closing: “It is always the case. We will have to see how the market responds.”

The bad news is that not only is Konsa said to be too expensive as Villa aim to keep him this summer but also Leverkusen are thought to be reluctant to sell Quansah after bringing in the England international from Liverpool last summer in a deal worth £30M.

Villa reportedly want around £60m for Konsa who is only under contract until 2028. Meanwhile, Leverkusen are reportedly hoping for £65M+ for Quansah as they seek to make a profit.

Quansah made 44 appearances in his debut season for Leverkusen and starred alongside Konsa for England at the World Cup. With little time remaining in the transfer window, Arteta will have to move fast to secure at least one target as he plans for the new season which kicks off next week.