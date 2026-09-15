Real Madrid are reportedly working on a deal to sign JJ Gabriel after he requested to have his Man United deal torn up.

The 15-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young talents to come out of Man United’s academy in years.

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Gabriel was even set to make his debut in their League Cup game against Brighton on Wednesday (September 16).

That will no longer be happening after the youngster reportedly made it clear that he sees his future away from Old Trafford and has asked to cancel his registration with immediate effect.

Now, according to The Athletic, Real Madrid are working on a deal to bring the youngster to the Spanish capital.

Real aren’t the only European giants interested, however. Rivals Barcelona are keen, while PSG and Bayern Munich are also potential suitors.

Despite his age, Gabriel would be eligible for European clubs once he turns 16 due to his Irish passport.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move, although it remains to be seen what the player’s preference is.