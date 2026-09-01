DONE DEAL: Moussa Diaby returns to Leverkusen until 2031 from Al Ittihad

Former Aston Villa and France winger Moussa Diaby has rejoined Bayer Leverkusen from Saudi side Al Ittihad on a deal until 2031, the German club announced on Tuesday.

German tabloid Bild said Leverkusen paid 27 million euros to Al-Ittihad to bring Diaby, 27, back to the BayArena.

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"When the request came, and the move was possible, I didn't doubt it for a second," Diaby said in a statement, adding, "the club has gotten bigger in the meantime - aiming for titles with Leverkusen is a very big goal of mine."

A fast winger, Diaby scored 31 goals and laid on 37 assists in 125 Bundesliga matches for Leverkusen after joining from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

He made his France debut while at Leverkusen and went on to gain 11 caps for the two-time world champions, last playing before the 2024 Euros.

In 2023, Villa paid 55 million euros to bring him to Birmingham but sold him a year later to Saudi side Al Ittihad.

Double winners in 2023-24, Leverkusen were looking to boost their attacking options after missing out on the Champions League last season.