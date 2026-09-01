Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man Utd legend David Beckham reportedly interested in buying iconic French club

Man United offered last-minute Mateta transfer deal

Man City FINALLY make formal approach for Chelsea midfielder Fernandez

The staggering option to buy fee Chelsea included in Tottenham's Mudryk loan deal revealed

Most read on Flashscore News

Deadline Day LIVE: Sarr signs for Juventus, Chelsea chasing Camara

Flashscore sources: Everton still keen on Grealish after Richarlison agreement

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

US Open underway with injury problems dominating tennis headlines

DONE DEAL: Moussa Diaby returns to Leverkusen until 2031 from Al Ittihad

Moussa Diaby in action for Al Ittihad
Moussa Diaby in action for Al IttihadYasser Bakhsh / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

Former Aston Villa and France winger Moussa Diaby has rejoined Bayer Leverkusen from Saudi side Al Ittihad on a deal until 2031, the German club announced on Tuesday.

German tabloid Bild said Leverkusen paid 27 million euros to Al-Ittihad to bring Diaby, 27, back to the BayArena.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"When the request came, and the move was possible, I didn't doubt it for a second," Diaby said in a statement, adding, "the club has gotten bigger in the meantime - aiming for titles with Leverkusen is a very big goal of mine."

A fast winger, Diaby scored 31 goals and laid on 37 assists in 125 Bundesliga matches for Leverkusen after joining from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

He made his France debut while at Leverkusen and went on to gain 11 caps for the two-time world champions, last playing before the 2024 Euros.

In 2023, Villa paid 55 million euros to bring him to Birmingham but sold him a year later to Saudi side Al Ittihad.

Double winners in 2023-24, Leverkusen were looking to boost their attacking options after missing out on the Champions League last season.

Mentions
BundesligaBayer LeverkusenMoussa DiabyAl IttihadFootball transfers

Related Articles

DONE DEAL: Arsenal confirm Fabio Vieira Hamburg exit

DONE DEAL: Conrad Harder joins Strassbourg on loan in order to get regular first-team football

DONE DEAL: Chelsea confirm Leipzig exit for Marc Guiu