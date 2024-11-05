Barcelona to join Bosman battle for Liverpool striker Salah

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Barcelona are ready to join the battle for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.

Sport says Barca will challenge Saudi Pro League interest for Salah should he decide to run down his contract this season.

The Egyptian great's potential Bosman status suits Barca given their delicate financial situation.

The one issue, however, is whether Salah and Lamine Yamal could play together as they both favour the same position on the right-side of an attacking three.

The striker will also receive a mega offer from the SPL to move to Saudi Arabia next summer, though Barca will hope he can be convinced to delay his departure from Europe.

 

