Fabinho discusses Saudi rumours for ex-Liverpool teammates Salah, Van Dijk

Fabinho says he has not spoken to Salah or Van Dijk about moves to the Saudi League

Liverpool’s former midfielder Fabinho admits he has not tapped up any of his old teammates.

The Brazilian was asked if he has been in touch with players to encourage them to move to Saudi Arabia.

Fabinho, who signed for Al-Ittihad, stated he has not spoken to his former Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah or Virgil van Dijk.

“I haven’t talked to them lately and to be honest I didn’t see any news about them coming to the Saudi League or leaving Liverpool,” he told FourFourTwo.

“I know that some players like Mo, Virgil and Trent are at the end of their contract, and I think Liverpool are desperate to get them a new contract, but it’s not my problem any more!”

“For me it’s normal because Liverpool have one of the best teams in the Premier League and in Europe, so it’s not a surprise for me how well they’re doing at the moment, I think they have everything to fight with Manchester City,” he added.

“Unfortunately Man City are still the team to beat, but Arne Slot is doing a very good job, I really hope Liverpool will keep this run until the end of the season and hopefully bring some important trophies this season.”