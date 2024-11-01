Ex-Liverpool chief Schmadtke admits SPL option alive for Salah

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Former Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke can see Mohamed Salah leaving for the Saudi Pro League at the end of the season.

Salah's contract expires at the end of June.

"I don't know, but it is entirely possible that this will happen," Schmadtke told Al-Eqtisadiah. "The Saudi League is developing every year, due to more money being invested in the competition." 

In September, Salah stated:  "Nobody in the club has talked to me about contracts.

"It is not up to me, it is up to the club.

As you know, this is my last year with the club and I want to enjoy it. I don't want to think about it; I feel I am free to play football - we will see what happens next year."

