Al-Shabab enquire about Lemina who wants to leave Wolves this winter

Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab have asked about the availability of Mario Lemina.

The all-action central midfielder has been a mainstay in the Premier League for several years.

Now he may be ready to swap England for the Middle East and a huge payday.

Per BBC Sport, Lemina wants to join Al-Shabab this month, but Wolves are demanding around £5M.

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira said: "I can't bring a player who tells me he is not in the mental condition to help the team.

"He wants to leave. I don't know what happened before me, but with this energy and this mentality, I don't need him.

“I prefer to play with another player. I don't have anything against Lemina or any issues with him.

“He said to me that he wants to leave and he communicated this decision one month ago to the club."