Dubravka ready to stay after Newcastle gesture
Martin Dubravka is ready to stick with Newcastle to the end of the season.
The veteran goalkeeper is wanted by Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab this month.
However, with Newcastle hit by a keeper injury crisis, Dubravka is prepared to stay with the Toon to June.
Indeed, The i says Newcastle are now in talks with Dubravka about a pay-hike for the remaining five months of his current deal.
It's suggested Newcastle will match the wage offer made by Al-Shabab, where their deal would run to 2027. It's also claimed Dubravka hasn't ruled out extending his Newcastle stay into next season.