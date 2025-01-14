Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Newcastle boss Howe praises Dubravka temperament amid Al-Shabab push
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says he's happy to continue relying on goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The veteran goalkeeper, off contract in June, is the subject of intense interest from Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab this month.

But for now, Dubravka remains with Newcastle and Howe said this morning ahead of Wednesday night's clash with Wolves: "I think Martin's handled himself really well in this period. Yeah, there's been a lot of noise but when I look at him, he's exactly the same.

"I think he's got the experience now in his career to be able to handle these moments. Maybe as a younger player he would have found it much more challenging.

"He's kept going really well and I think he's been very measured in his approach. He's never let anything off that it would affect his psychology."

Howe was also pushed about Newcastle's plans for this January market.

He added, "You can never pre plan. You can never think, 'That's going to be your lot'. It can change in a blink of an eye but we're on course for what we thought (might happen)."

