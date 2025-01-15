Wolves boss Pereira admits Lemina has made transfer request

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Wolves boss Vitor Pereira admits Mario Lemina has made a transfer request.

Lemina was missing from Wolves' squad for Wednesday night's defeat at Newcastle.

Pereira said afterwards: "I can't bring a player who tells me he is not in the mental condition to help the team. He wants to leave.

"I don't know what happened before me, but with this energy and this mentality, I don't need him. I prefer to play with another player.

"I don't have anything against Lemina or any issues with him.

"He said to me that he wants to leave and he communicated this decision one month ago to the club."

