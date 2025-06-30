Al Qadsiah to table offer today for Roma attacker Dybala

Tribal Football
Al Qadsiah will launch a bid for Roma attacker Paulo Dybala today.

The Argentina international has already struck personal terms with the Saudis over a three-year contract, says TMW.

Dybala, as such, has approved the deal and is ready to move to the Saudi Pro League.

Al Qadsiah will now present their offer to Roma over the next 24 hours, with the deal being driven by their sporting director Mauro Cetto.

Cetto is working to close the transfer swiftly and will push Roma for an agreement some time on Tuesday.

