William Saliba waiting for Real Madrid as Arsenal open contract talks

William Saliba is reportedly waiting on a move to Real Madrid despite recently opening talks over a new contract with current club Arsenal.

According to Le 10 Sport, Arsenal are incredibly keen on tying 24-year-old down to a new long-term deal but he ‘dreams’ of a move to Real Madrid.

Saliba has two years left on his current deal at the Emirates, and while the report adds he isn’t ‘indifferent’ about renewing, he is ready to wait and weigh up his options.

Real Madrid have a history of taking advantage of these types of contract situations, having signed David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe, and now Trent Alexander-Arnold on a ‘free.’

Arsenal will need to start winning silverware if they want to keep the impressive Frenchman, or risk losing him to arguably the biggest club in the world.