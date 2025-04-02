Arsenal, Liverpool alerted as Simons considers RB Leipzig future

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Maximilian Koch
Xavi Simons is leaning towards leaving RB Leipzig at the end of the season.

The Holland international midfielder only signed permanently for RBL last summer from PSG.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Simons could be ready for a "new challenge" next season.

Simons has been a bright spark in a difficult season at RBL, which saw coach Marco Rose sacked this week and replaced by Zsolt Low.

A move to England could be on for the midfielder, with Romano stating Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United all watching developments closely.

RBL would be prepared to sell, it is suggested, at a starting price of €70m.

